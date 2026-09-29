‘Hayden had a love for people’: Community remembers fallen Kentucky trooper

GLASGOW, Ky. (WTVF) — Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips was remembered Tuesday in the place he called home — Glasgow, Kentucky — one day after he was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop on Interstate 65.

Phillips was killed just days before his 29th birthday. His wife shared on social media that the family had already celebrated twice because she and their three sons could not wait.

On Tuesday, people lined the streets of Glasgow as Phillips’ body was escorted back home.

“It’s just sick, you know. One man’s decision caused who knows how much pain,” said Robert Baggwell, who was among those paying tribute.

Baggwell, a military veteran, said he understands the sacrifice that comes with serving others.

“A lot of service members come in coffins after being sent out to war, and these guys go to war every day,” Baggwell said.

Phillips leaves behind a wife and three young sons.

“These boys will have to live without a daddy for the rest of their lives,” Baggwell said.

Kentucky State Police said Phillips was shot Monday in Warren County while conducting a traffic stop along I-65. The vehicle involved left the scene, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers later located the vehicle in Jefferson County and arrested 51-year-old Amani Branch of Portland, Tennessee.

Branch has been charged with murder of a first responder police officer. During a court appearance Tuesday, a judge did not set bail, meaning Branch remains in custody.

Back in Glasgow, those who knew Phillips remembered him not only as a state trooper, but as a familiar face in the community.

Tomorrow would have been the 29th birthday of @kystatepolice Trooper Hayden Phillips, a hero who was killed in the line of duty yesterday. He was a brave member of our law enforcement who sacrificed everything protecting our people and our commonwealth. Hayden was also a devoted husband and a dad to three young children who will miss him every day. I’m asking our fellow Americans to hold the Phillips family in their prayers. They have a long road ahead after such an unimaginable loss. If you’d like to find a way to help his wife and children, please consider donating to the Kentucky State Police Foundation. All donations made will go directly to Trooper Phillips’ family. — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) September 29, 2026

“It hits here because we’re all in this together,” said Kat Catron.

Catron works at a nearby dry cleaner where many law enforcement officers are customers. She said Phillips would often stop in and take time to talk with employees.

“It wasn’t that long ago he was in there happy as can be,” Catron said.

Before joining Kentucky State Police, Phillips spent several years serving with the Glasgow Police Department.

Glasgow Police Chief Guy Howie said Phillips cared deeply about the people he served.

“To be a first responder, you have to have a love for people,” Chief Howie said. “Hayden had a love for people.”

Howie said the department plans to support Phillips’ family, especially his three sons, in the months and years ahead.

“Maybe not dads, but big brothers,” Chief Howie said.

For Baggwell, the tragedy is also a reminder of how communities come together in times of loss.

“It’s a tragic experience, but it brings unity together,” he said.

The Kentucky State Police Foundation is accepting donations to support Phillips’ family with meals, household expenses and other needs.

Donations can be made through the foundation or by check mailed to the Kentucky State Police Foundation in Frankfort. If you prefer to give by check, donations may be mailed to:

Kentucky State Police Foundation

1303 US HWY 127 S., Suite 402-204

Frankfort, KY 40601

Memo Line: Trooper Hayden Phillips

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