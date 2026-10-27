Suspect in Kentucky trooper’s death appears in court for arraignment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) — The man accused in the death of Kentucky State Police Trooper Hayden Phillips appeared in Warren County Circuit Court Tuesday morning for his arraignment.

According to WNKY, 51-year-old Emonnie Branch appeared in handcuffs before Judge Joseph B. Hines at 10 a.m.

Branch is accused of fatally shooting Phillips during a Sept. 28 traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Warren County.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Branch was advised of his rights and requested an appointed attorney. He was also read the charges against him, including murder of a first responder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Branch received a copy of the indictment and entered a not guilty plea.

The court also confirmed that evidence in the case has been preserved.

Branch’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.