Train derailment cleanup continues in Trenton, Kentucky as businesses adapt

TRENTON, Ky. (WTVF) — A CSX train derailment that sent 31 cars crashing into a farm field near Trenton, Kentucky on Tuesday continues to impact the small community as cleanup efforts stretch into their fourth day.

The derailed cars included one containing molten sulfur, which initially raised safety concerns for nearby residents. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Highway 41, the main road running through Trenton, remains closed to through traffic and will stay that way at least through the weekend, according to Todd County Emergency Management.

"CSX has advised that the primary landfill previously used for non-hazardous debris disposal is closed through the weekend, and alternate disposal locations are requiring significantly longer transport times. These limitations have slowed the removal of non-hazardous debris from the site and surrounding roadway," wrote Ash Groves, the Director of Todd County Emergency Management in a news release.

The earliest the highway could reopen is now Monday. Dirt and mud currently cover the roadway, requiring additional cleanup time once the debris is cleared.

While the highway remains closed, the train line itself has reopened thanks to a temporary fix, allowing rail traffic to resume.

Local businesses feel the impact

Devin Crawford/WTVF Gayle Boelens, owner of The Wooden Needle, talks about the train derailment in Trenton, KY.

The road closure has affected local businesses, though some have found ways to adapt. Gayla Boelens, owner of The Wooden Needle, a long arm quilting and knitting store, said customers have been reaching out directly. "Customers call and say — are you there, are you open?" Boelens said.

She considers herself fortunate that her store was already scheduled to be closed during the initial cleanup days, minimizing lost business. Other restaurants and stores along the route haven't been as lucky. "[Customers] see the road closed and they don't know where it's closed so they decide not to venture down this way," Boelens said. "The food business, of course, they can’t make all that food and then nobody comes to town. That’s bad business for them."

Boelens also feels lucky the train didn't derail about a mile south. Then it might have taken out much of the town of Trenton, including her store. "Everything is close to the railroad tracks right here behind the store, so it could have been a lot worse," Boelens said.

Despite the challenges, the derailment has highlighted the tight-knit nature of the Trenton community. Residents have been checking on neighbors and local businesses continue supporting each other. "Neighbors check on you, they do. Do you need anything? Are you okay?" Boelens said.

Recovery progress

Boelens says she's looking forward to full reopening of the highway. "I'll be happy to hear it's fully reopened because it will be great, especially for all the businesses," Boelens said.

Despite the road closure, businesses in Trenton remain accessible to customers willing to navigate the detours.

The collaborative spirit among local business owners continues to help the community weather this challenge. "We all work together, we don't compete with each other," Boelens said. "I think it's good to have a small, tight knit community."

