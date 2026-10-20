Cheatham County Fair faces uncertain future as documents reveal proposal to sell property

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of the Cheatham County Fair is uncertain after a proposal emerged to shut down the fair association and sell the fairgrounds at public auction.

Cheatham County Fair Association Secretary Lecia Dodd said the fair is in financial trouble, pointing to poor attendance as a key factor.

"How was the turnout this year? It was horrible. Because all the bigger operators don't come here because the county is too small," Dodd said.

With limited funds and low attendance, Dodd said next year's fair is in question.

"What little funds we have left in the account, that's not enough to start for next year, so we know we're at the bottom of our resources," Dodd said.

A fair board notice obtained by NewsChannel 5 announced a planned vote to shut down the Cheatham County Fair Association. A proposed financial plan connected to that notice outlines selling the fairgrounds and other assets through public auctions.

Another board member, who said she was allowed to speak on behalf of the board president, told NewsChannel 5 the proposal to shut down the fair association came from a single board member and that no sale has been approved.

Tuesday's fair board meeting was canceled before any vote could take place.

"We never had a chance to meet to discuss it," Dodd said.

Neighbors push back with legal action

Attorney Marian Fordyce sent a cease-and-desist letter on behalf of concerned neighbors in an effort to stop the vote.

"We had to do something quickly to stop that vote," Fordyce said.

Fordyce said her clients want to preserve the fairgrounds and are prepared to help find a path forward.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to be pretty to look at and one the community is proud of and engaged with? That’s the dream,” Fordyce said.

Fordyce said she hopes the situation can be resolved without further legal action, but her clients are prepared to move forward if necessary.

“At the end of the day, it’s a small community, and it would be better if we worked toward something positive in the future. If they’re not willing to, we are willing to go forward because we feel that strongly. But I wouldn’t like to go there,” Fordyce said.

A board member says any sale of the property would require a vote and approval from the Fair Association's board.

The community can come out and voice their concerns.

Today's meeting was canceled because of health emergencies, but another one is set for November.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.