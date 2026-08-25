Child killed after being hit by truck at Tullahoma intersection; THP investigating

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities confirmed a boy was killed after being hit by a truck Tuesday morning in Tullahoma.
The incident happened at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Kings Lane.
Neighbors said they have not seen a crossing guard at the location, which is now a new three-way stop as a new subdivision is being built nearby.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. The scene remains active.
No additional details have been released.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp