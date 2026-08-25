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Child killed after being hit by truck at Tullahoma intersection; THP investigating

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities confirmed a boy was killed after being hit by a truck Tuesday morning in Tullahoma.

The incident happened at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Kings Lane.

Neighbors said they have not seen a crossing guard at the location, which is now a new three-way stop as a new subdivision is being built nearby.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. The scene remains active.

No additional details have been released.

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