Child killed after being hit by truck at Tullahoma intersection; THP investigating

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities confirmed a boy was killed after being hit by a truck Tuesday morning in Tullahoma.

The incident happened at the intersection of Country Club Drive and Kings Lane.

Neighbors said they have not seen a crossing guard at the location, which is now a new three-way stop as a new subdivision is being built nearby.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. The scene remains active.

No additional details have been released.