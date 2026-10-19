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Burger King employee shot during lunch rush in Tenn.; 2 suspects caught

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Michael Woodward/WTKR
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MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Burger King employee was shot during the lunch rush Monday in Manchester, according to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin.

The shooting happened around noon at the Burger King just off Interstate 24 at Exit 114.

Partin said a male employee was shot after some type of argument turned violent. He said the shooting does not appear to have been a robbery.

Two suspects ran from the restaurant after the shooting but were caught by authorities within minutes, Partin said. There is no active threat at this time.

The victim has been transported to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

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