Burger King employee shot during lunch rush in Tenn.; 2 suspects caught

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Burger King employee was shot during the lunch rush Monday in Manchester, according to Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin.
The shooting happened around noon at the Burger King just off Interstate 24 at Exit 114.
Partin said a male employee was shot after some type of argument turned violent. He said the shooting does not appear to have been a robbery.
Two suspects ran from the restaurant after the shooting but were caught by authorities within minutes, Partin said. There is no active threat at this time.
The victim has been transported to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
No other injuries were reported.
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston