TBI investigating Coffee Co. officer-involved shooting; person critically injured

COFFEE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Coffee County that left one person critically injured.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a 911 call on Maple Drive in the Lakewood Park community. The response resulted in an officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

No officers were injured.

The person involved was taken for medical treatment and was listed in critical but stable condition.

TBI and the District Attorney General’s Office were on scene investigating the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said additional updates will be released as they become available.