Tenn. youth sports photographer taken into custody for fraud after Little League pictures were never published

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A youth sports photographer was taken into custody on fraud charges over the weekend in Coffee County.
Shauna Holland is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local Little League parents after taking yearly pictures that were never produced.
Holland and her photography company, Kaleidoscope Photography, have been under investigation since January.
She is scheduled to appear in court on September 16.
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Kelsey Gibbs brings us a powerful story of humanity, compassion, and love in action while showing us the hard and lifesaving work our officers do daily. Nashville is lucky to have people like Lt. Hotz wearing the badge.
- Carrie Sharp