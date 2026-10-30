16-year-old arrested in deadly Nashville shooting of DoorDash driver, wounding of younger brother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old was arrested at his Nashville high school Friday in connection with a shooting that killed a young man and injured his 14-year-old brother while they were making DoorDash deliveries in Madison earlier this month.

Metro Nashville Police arrested Chad T. Wright on charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting at Birchstone Village Apartments on North Dupont Avenue.

Police say John Diaz, 22, and his younger brother were sitting inside a car in the apartment complex's parking lot when several people approached and opened fire.

The brothers' mother, Alicia Santos Jimenez, previously told NewsChannel 5 that John had been delivering food through DoorDash for more than a year and often brought his younger brother, Alan, along.

The night of the shooting was supposed to be another routine delivery.

John was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he died. His 14-year-old brother was shot in the head and taken to Vanderbilt Pediatric Hospital.

“My son had his whole life ahead of him, and they took it away,” Santos Jimenez said.

Alan has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Their mother shared her hopes that those responsible would be held accountable.

“I want people to know what happened because, more than anything, I want justice for my son,” she said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are looking into whether robbery may have been a motive.

Wright's arrest comes just over two weeks after the shooting. Police have not said whether additional arrests are expected.