After nearly jumping from Nashville bridge, man shares message of hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is an important story, one that can save lives.

Gary Butler felt very alone, depressed... and out of options.

That's when he considered ending his life by jumping off a bridge over the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville.

A Metro police officer talked him off the bridge, saving his life.

Three weeks later, Butler is sharing his story in hopes of helping others and himself, too.

"I was going to jump off the bridge... that was my main thing... like, this is it.”

For 44-year-old Butler, he thought this was the end.

He took a bus to downtown Nashville with one thing in mind, but first...

“I stopped to get me a three piece chicken and decided it was going to be my last meal.”

From there he walked to Victory Memorial Bridge. He started a livestream because he did not want to die alone.

For fifteen minutes he contemplated jumping into the Cumberland River.

And then he heard a voice...

“Hey man, my name's Mike. Can I just holler at you?”

Metro police Lt. Mike Hotz had rushed to the scene with other officers.

“I was mad when he first came. I was telling officers not to come closer. 'I'll jump if you come any closer.'”

Lt. Hotz took the lead, gently talking about others he’d helped who felt the same hopeless feelings.

“I just want to help you talk through this, this worst day of your life . And I know it is.”

That’s when Butler opened up.

He spoke of being homeless, unable to afford his mental health medicine... and with nowhere to turn.

Butler says Hotz listened... and told him he'd help.

“I've had no one to talk to or talk to me. Like, you talk to me right now, and what you said really helped me, bring back to reality that life is important,” said Butler.

At that moment, Butler stepped away from the edge of that bridge.

“I love you. It's going to be alright.”

Now, three weeks later, Butler is so thankful to be alive.

He now has temporary housing far from the bridge, along with his medication, and is seeing a therapist. He also has a message for others feeling the same pain.

“I would tell them it's not worth it. I understand, I truly undertand. I been in the situation, but not worth it.”

And we’ll keep in touch to make sure he gets the help he needs.

Always remember, there is help:

9-8-8 is the Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Butler.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.