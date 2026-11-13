After Tennessee Supreme Court ruling, Nashville leaders have questions about how to cut Metro council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, state lawmakers have fought to cut Metro Council in half — from 40 seats down to 20. Now, that plan appears to be moving forward, but significant questions about the details remain.

The saga began in March 2023, when Tennessee lawmakers passed a reduction law — to the disappointment of local leaders. "This is flatly unconstitutional," said Wally Dietz, who was Metro Law Director at the time.

Metro fought back in court, successfully delaying the reduction for more than three years. Earlier this year, the Tennessee Supreme Court upheld the state's power to impose the 20-member limit.

But at-large Councilmember Zulfat Suara says the state Supreme Court did not provide much clarity on how that reduction should happen. "It's chaotic," Suara said. "They did not provide any major guidelines in terms of what we do, how we do it."

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell believes the only way to change the council size is to change the Metro Charter — and he says that can only happen one way. "Submit a charter amendment to the people of Nashville," O'Connell said.

Nashville voters have rejected a smaller council multiple times."If the people reject it — what happens?" Suara said.

Suara also has questions about how district lines will be drawn and whether at-large councilmembers will be eliminated altogether. "Your councilmember might be 30 minutes away once this map is drawn. And so you do not have that connection, you do not have that access," Suara said.

She says she is frustrated this is happening, but Metro Council will try to find the best path forward.

"We're going to put Nashville first and do what we believe is best for Nashville," Suara said.

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