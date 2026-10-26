Bellevue homeowner says GFiber construction damaged internet lines, leaving her disconnected

BELLEVUE, TENNESSEE- (WTVF) — A Bellevue resident says GFiber construction has left her without internet service for weeks — and switching providers hasn't helped.

Melissa Foust says her internet first went out in September during GFiber construction in her neighborhood. AT&T restored service, but it went out again Oct. 9.

"Google Fiber cut our line, then it's our responsibility to contact AT&T to get someone out here to fix it. We had two separate visits with their technicians and weren't able to resolve it," Foust said.

Foust switched to Xfinity over the weekend, hoping to get back online.

"Sadly, no. We thought by changing providers we can maybe then get access to internet, so whatever they did, we are unable to get Xfinity as well," she said.

Foust contacted NewsChannel 5's Aaron Cantrell after seeing a previous report about Big Al's Deli, where the owner blamed GFiber construction for disrupting his business.

"They're doing it to our businesses, our communities. How are you going to get anyone to support you if you are wrecking things and not caring? It feels like you don't care about the community you're going into," Foust said.

"It feels like these companies can come in and enter our neighborhoods, wreck things, break things, and there's no recourse, and it's on the residents to fix the issue," she said.

Councilmember Jason Spain says he contacted GFiber about Foust's complaint. Spain also says NDOT has permitting authority over Google Fiber's contractors.

GFiber says it is working with neighbors and other parties to resolve the outages and follows construction notification guidelines. The company also says it uses 811 to notify other infrastructure providers that they need to locate their lines in the area.

Foust would like to see more specific communication from GFiber before construction begins.

"Don't give people just a general warning you're coming soon. Let us know what dates and time and who to contact if there's an issue," she said.

We're told residents with construction concerns can contact GFiber 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 877-454-6959.

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