Blaise Taylor sentenced to life in prison, but will appeal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A jury convicted Blaise Taylor of murdering his girlfriend and unborn baby.

He now faces life in prison, but the case is far from closed.

Taylor had been free on $2.5 million bond for the past three years while awaiting trial.

But no more.

He was taken into custody immediately after yesterday's verdict.

The jury convicted the former Tennessee Titans scout for the death of his pregnant 25-year-old girlfriend, Jade Benning, and the 5-month-old fetus she was carrying.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

Jurors sentenced the 30-year-old Taylor to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

That's 51 years before he can seek a release at the age of 81.

Legal experts tell NewsChannel 5 the evidence against Taylor was strong.

It took the jury only two and half hours to convict after a seven day trial.

Still, Taylor's legal team immediately announced they will appeal the verdict.

They have 30 days to file a request for a new trial alleging errors — which will almost certainly be denied.

Then another 30 days for them to file an appeal with the state.

And a decision from that court will not come until at least late next year.

In the meantime Taylor is locked up — now a convicted murdered.

I'm told Taylor is now being housed alone in a restrictive housing unit at the Davidson County jail for his own safety.

And in the coming days, Taylor will be assigned to a state prison.

Taylor will be back in court on September 9.

He was convicted of four felony murder charges in all.

In September, Judge Steve Dozier will decide if the sentences are served consecutively or concurrently.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com