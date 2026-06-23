Blaise Taylor murder trial begins; jury hears opening statements in death of Jade Benning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Blaise Taylor, a former Tennessee Titans scout, is on trial for the murders of Jade Benning and her unborn child. Opening statements were delivered on the first day of what is expected to be a multi-day trial.

Taylor faces multiple murder charges in connection with the 2023 deaths of Benning, who was 5 months pregnant at the time. Taylor is believed to be the father of the unborn child.

The prosecution and defense presented sharply different accounts of the relationship between Taylor and Benning, and of the events of Feb. 25, 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Jan Norman told the jury that Benning and Taylor were casually dating when Benning discovered she was pregnant. While Taylor was not ready to be a father, Benning was preparing for motherhood. Norman said Benning tried to build a relationship with Taylor, inviting him and friends to her apartment that February.

Benning's doctor testified she was going to have a girl. That night, Benning invited friends over to cook dinner and paint canvases to hang in the baby's room. Police say Taylor spiked Benning's drink with cocaine while they were together.

When the friends left, Benning and Taylor were alone in the apartment. Prosecutors say Benning frantically called her friends, telling them she believed she had been poisoned before slipping into unconsciousness.

Norman described what prosecutors say were some of Benning's last words to her friends.

"[Benning said], 'What did you do, I can't feel my legs, I can't walk straight, what did you put in my drink, I knew my drink tasted funny, what's in your hand, show me, show me your pocket,'" Norman said.

Taylor called 911 that night, but told paramedics Benning was having an allergic reaction. An EMT who responded to the apartment testified the call came in as an allergic reaction and that they were surprised to find Benning face down and unconscious.

Defense attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins acknowledged Taylor was not ready to be a father, but argued Benning was using drugs and alcohol during her pregnancy and was dating other men, leaving the question of paternity open.

"She was involved with marijuana, she was involved with Adderall, she was involved with weed cartridges, they call it resin, she was involved with mushrooms," Quinones-Hollins said.

Quinones-Hollins also challenged the prosecution's theory about the cocaine.

"The experts will tell you it was too much cocaine for Jade to take on her own and too much cocaine for Blaise to have slipped in her drink and her not notice," Quinones-Hollins said.

Benning's stepmother also took the stand, describing an intense and chaotic scene when she arrived at the hospital as the first family member there.

Benning died on March 6, 2023 — her 25th birthday. She was 25 years old. Taylor was 27 at the time.

The trial is expected to last several days. Upcoming testimony is expected to include medical experts, first responders, Taylor's former romantic partners, and Benning's best friend, Nijaiha Jackson. The trial is also expected to address questions over potential evidence tampering and scrutiny of Taylor's former relationships.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

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