Caudle Veterinary Clinic closes after dog's death report as new questions emerge about doctor's license

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Caudle Veterinary Clinic in East Nashville has voluntarily closed its doors, one day after a report about a dog that died hours after surgery at the facility raised questions about whether the veterinarian performing procedures held a valid Tennessee license.

WATCH: East Nashville vet clinic closes amid questions over dog’s death, vet's license

East Nashville vet clinic closes amid questions over dog’s death, vet's license

A second pet owner is now coming forward with her own concerns about the clinic.

"It breaks my heart. Gill is the light of my life," Jocelyn Vines said.

Vines took her senior dog, Gill, to Caudle Veterinary Clinic in July for a surgery to remove a cancerous lump. From the start, she said something felt off.

"He called and said the surgery went well. The wound is gnarly," Vines said.

"They brought him out, carried him to the car because he couldn't walk. He couldn't even lift his little head," Vines said.

"They give him to me and there's just blood dripping. It was all over my legs and I was like, what — OK, I'm taking him home now? Is this normal? Oh yeah," Vines said.

The complications continued. Vines returned to the clinic every day that week so the veterinarian she knew as Dr. Panda could continue draining the wound on Gill's back leg.

"I was like, that again doesn't seem right," Vines said.

The veterinarian's name listed on Gill's surgery estimate and biopsy is Dr. FK Pandya, DVM. According to the state health department's website, Dr. FK Pandya holds license number 3307 as a veterinarian, with an expiration date of March 2027.

But both Vines and the family of Wunjo — the dog who died after surgery at the clinic — said it was not Dr. FK Pandya they interacted with throughout the process. Instead, they said it was his son, Prashant Fatchkumar Pandya, who handled their cases. The same state verification page shows Prashant Fatchkumar Pandya does not have an active license.

"Dr. Panda did all the procedures," Vines said. "Did he say anything about how his father was involved? He never mentioned him."

"Did Dr. Panda say his dad was going to be in the operating room, that he was overseeing or talking to his father about Gill's care, anything?"

"Never. He never said anything. He handled all of it," Vines said.

Dr. Michael Hatcher, a veterinarian with decades of licensed experience, reviewed the situation.

"The rank is unapproved applicant for licensure. Can you translate what that means?" Hatcher was asked.

"He didn't meet the minimum standards to be approved for a veterinary license in Tennessee," Hatcher said.

Hatcher explained that Prashant Pandya either did not graduate from an accredited veterinary school, did not pass the licensing exam, or both.

On the question of whether the younger Pandya could legally practice under his father's active license, Hatcher was direct.

"Only if he's actively involved in veterinary education," Hatcher said. "He cannot work untethered without supervision."

"It's because of the pets, it's because of the people, it's because of what we do for healthcare," Hatcher said. "It's really tough to see people take advantage of other people."

"It broke my heart. It made me feel like I need to share my story," Vines said.

Vines stayed up all night with Gill. The surgery did not resolve his condition, and she said she now wants to prevent other pet owners from going through the same experience.

"If he doesn't have a license, he doesn't need to be practicing in the practice. Should be shut down," Vines said.

When I went to Caudle Veterinary Clinic, several signs were posted on the door stating the office was closed but that pets were still being boarded inside. When I called, I was told the clinic decided to close after receiving threats. There is no word on when they plan to reopen.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.