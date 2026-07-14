Celebrate Nashville Humane Association's 80th birthday with 5th Adoption Ale contest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association is celebrating 80 years of caring for animals in the Music City.

You can help them celebrate through the 5th Adoption Ale campaign, which raises funds for the animals! Every dollar raised, goes back to NHA!

This year your pet could be the face of the birthday-inspired celebration!

Here's are dates to keep in mind:



Submit your pet's photo to be on the wrapper of TailGate's Adoption Ale by July 23rd.

Voting starts on July 24th and ends August 14th.

Two winners will be announced August 18th! Then, two more winners will be announced at a party at TailGate Headquarters on September 12th.

You can watch Megan's full interview with Nashville Humane to learn more details on how your pet can be the face of Adoption Ale 2026! You can email Megan at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com