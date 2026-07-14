Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Celebrate Nashville Humane Association's 80th birthday with 5th Adoption Ale contest

Celebrate Nashville Humane Association's 80th birthday with 5th Adoption Ale contest
Celebrate Nashville Humane Society's 80 birthday with 5th Adoption Ale contest
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Humane Association is celebrating 80 years of caring for animals in the Music City.

You can help them celebrate through the 5th Adoption Ale campaign, which raises funds for the animals! Every dollar raised, goes back to NHA!

This year your pet could be the face of the birthday-inspired celebration!

Here's are dates to keep in mind:

  • Submit your pet's photo to be on the wrapper of TailGate's Adoption Ale by July 23rd.
  • Voting starts on July 24th and ends August 14th.

Two winners will be announced August 18th! Then, two more winners will be announced at a party at TailGate Headquarters on September 12th.

You can watch Megan's full interview with Nashville Humane to learn more details on how your pet can be the face of Adoption Ale 2026! You can email Megan at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Tenn. seniors make a splash on a giant slip-and-slide

A slip-and-slide for seniors?! Who knew it could stir laughter and tears. Photojournalist Angie Dones captures a story filled with so much joy and one that will tug at your heartstrings.

- Carrie Sharp

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.

Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.