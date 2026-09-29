Churches to host voter registration drive in Nashville as deadline nears before general election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several churches are coming together in Nashville to host a voter registration drive as the deadline nears before the November general election.

Monday, Oct. 5, is the last day to register to vote in the election.

At the event, there will also be a voter education portion where voters can learn where their polling place is and what will be on their ballots in November.

"When we get to that ballot box, we know what we are going to do. We're not going to be surprised once we get there. Saturday you can come in with questions, but you can leave with a plan. It's that critically important for us to come together. Typically we think we are going to the ballot box alone, but on November 3, we are voting together. We want to make sure the neighborhoods are informed and have the proper tools they need to improve and shape their neighborhoods," said Alisha Haddock.

What: Ballots & Bites Voter Education and Voter Registration Drive

When: Saturday, October 3rd

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Where: Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church

The event is being held by Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church, and Howard Congregation UCC.

Watch Megan's live interview to learn what you need to bring to register to vote for before the deadline. Have a story idea? You can email Megan at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com