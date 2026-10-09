Clear drains, secure outdoor furniture ahead of heavy rain and strong winds in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across Middle Tennessee this weekend as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias move into the region, prompting emergency officials to urge residents to prepare before the storm arrives.

The National Weather Service is forecasting several inches of rain and potentially strong wind gusts, raising concerns about localized flooding, downed trees and power outages.

With fall leaves beginning to pile up, officials said one of the simplest ways homeowners can prepare is by making sure gutters and storm drains are clear of debris.

"When the leaves pile up in front of the drains, it can cause a lot of flooding and damage to properties," said Darnell Pitts, owner of Rescue 5 LLC.

Pitts' company handles tree cutting, lawn care and more. As the storm approaches, he is already anticipating calls from residents who may need help.

"What's going to happen? Who is going to need help? Where am I going to be first responding to?" Pitts said.

Nashville Fire Chief William Swann, who also serves as director of the city's office of emergency management, said emergency crews are on standby as officials monitor the approaching storm.

"It's always heightened for us, because we're responsible for Davidson County," Swann said.

Swann is encouraging residents to take precautions now, especially when it comes to items outside their homes that could become dangerous in strong winds.

"We always tell people, if they got outdoor patios with furniture, make sure they tie that down," Swann said.

That advice also applies to Halloween decorations, outdoor furniture and other loose items that could be blown around during the storm. Residents should also check their gutters and nearby storm drains for leaves, branches and trash that could block water from flowing properly.

"If it's your property or street, if you're able to remove the debris, do it," Swann said. "If not, I'm sure NDOT or the water department would welcome a phone call to help assist with that."

Officials also recommend avoiding flooded roadways, staying away from downed power lines and making sure emergency weather alerts are enabled on mobile devices.

Saturated ground combined with strong winds can increase the risk of falling trees, creating additional hazards for homes, vehicles and power lines.

For Pitts, preparing ahead of time could make a major difference once the storm arrives.

"That way you don't have to get out there when it's storming in unsafe conditions trying to unclog a drain before it floods your house," he said.

Emergency officials said even small steps taken before the rain begins can help reduce the risk of damage and keep residents safe.

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