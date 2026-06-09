Convention Center Authority buys downtown lot near Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The group in charge of convention center space in Nashville is adding to its footprint in the heart of downtown.

The Convention Center Authority announced Tuesday it purchased a 1.3-acre lot at 811 McGavock St., less than a block from Music City Center.

The site was previously used as a parking garage for the former Estes Kefauver Federal Building.

The purchase comes after a feasibility study last year found convention business was being lost because of space limitations downtown. The study recommended adding another 587,000 square feet of space.

Officials hope the newly purchased property could help with future expansion plans.

“Finding that much space on one lot in close proximity to our building is tough, if not impossible, so we’ll likely have to build on multiple sites,” Convention Center Authority President and CEO Charles Starks said.

Starks added the McGavock Street property is “a great start toward that end, as we continue to look at property around us.”

The property was purchased from the U.S. General Services Administration for $52.03 million.