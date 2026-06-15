Country music fans say goodbye to Bill Cody at Grand Ole Opry House funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music fans are saying goodbye to a legendary voice today. The Grand Ole Opry House is hosting a public funeral for Bill Cody, and family and friends are inviting all fans to attend.

Millions of people knew Trent Barry Clutts as Bill Cody. He died last Tuesday after a 48-year career in broadcasting.

Cody hosted the morning show on WSM Radio for more than 3 decades, waking up Music City for more than 30 years. He also worked as a beloved announcer at the Grand Ole Opry. His voice reached listeners nationwide on satellite radio and airplane flights.

Cody earned a star on the Music City Walk of Fame in 2024. He also earned a spot in the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame.

Visitation at the Opry House starts at 10 a.m. today. The doors to the auditorium will open at 1 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2 p.m.

Cody leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and their 3 children.

For those who cannot attend in person, WSM Radio will broadcast the funeral live on the air. The station will also stream the service on its Facebook page. Special tribute programming will continue throughout the rest of the day.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Tony.Sloan@newschannel5.com.