Crash blocks all lanes on Murfreesboro Pike, police on scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All lanes of Murfreesboro Pike are blocked following a crash Friday afternoon, according to the Nashville Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. between Waldron Road and Hickory Woods Drive. Metro Nashville Police are on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. No additional details about injuries or what led to the crash have been released.