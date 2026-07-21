DC Blox still 'working through the size and scope of the project' near Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — About two weeks ago, I noticed the website for DC Blox's Nashville data center included site plans for the property. Two buildings were planned for the Grassmere Business Park. One was listed to be a single story, 69,200 sq. ft. facility at 10 megawatts. The other, much larger, at two stories, 261,000 sq. ft. powered by 40 megawatts.

Now, the plans on the website only include the 69,200 sq. ft. building. When asked about the change, the company said, "As DC BLOX continues to hear from and listen to the community, we are working through the size and scope of the project."

DC Blox did not confirm if the purchase of the property next to the zoo closed.

Another difference: The estimated capital investment into Davidson County is less with the new plans for just one building. When it was two buildings, DC BLOX listed the capital investment at $1.9 billion. Now, it is listed at $380 million.

The website still includes plans for DC Blox to build landscape buffers and concrete walls next to the zoo, and the company commits to keeping sound below 65 dB(A) at the property line.

The changes in plans come as Metro Council will vote on zoning regulations and a moratorium for data centers tonight. The zoning regulations break data center into three categories: small, medium, and large.

If passed, the regulations determine where a data center can be built based on size by square foot and megawatts of power.

The Metro Council meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com