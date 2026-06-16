Development Authority confident East Bank will meet construction deadlines by Superbowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The long-awaited East Bank will be ready to go in time for kickoff of Superbowl 2030. The East Bank Development Authority is confident it will and can meet the deadline.

Construction is about to ramp up in the East Bank. Take a look at all the projects that are scheduled to be complete by the time Superbowl 64 kicks off in the Music City.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/a0JwJDB0KE — Megan Scarano (@MScaranoNews) June 16, 2026

"We like to say you don't have to get ready when you stay ready. And a lot of the urgency now, we've been putting on ourselves for several months. We're just now at the point where what we call vertical construction will start to be visible," explained Kerry Hayes with the East Bank Development Authority.

Hayes says construction on major projects will be complete by late 2029. Here's the breakdown on what we know so far:

- New Nissan Stadium Complete in Q1 of 2027

- Seigenthaler Bridge Connector Construction begins in Q4 2026

- Old Nissan Stadium Demolished in Q1 of 2028

- James Robertson Parkway Construction in Q4 of 2028

- Seigenthaler Bridge Connector complete in Q3 2027

- Exterior of Tennessee Performing Arts Center by Superbowl 2030

He acknowledges that timeline is tight for the big game, but said it's keeping everyone involved on track towards the goal.

"It is certainly a responsibility that we take extremely seriously and the hard deadline of February 2030 is one that is actually I think helpful in terms of keeping us mobilized and focused and all of our development partners focused on what we need to get done by that time."

East Bank Boulevard will not break ground until later 2030, but Hayes said that has been the plan in place. The first section is slated to open between 2035 and 2036.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com