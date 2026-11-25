NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many people, Thanksgiving means heading home to spend time with family. But one East Nashville bar is making sure people who may not have that option still have a place to celebrate.

Chapstick, the sister bar of the Lipstick Lounge, is hosting its "It's Giving Thanks" dance party on Thanksgiving night. The free event starts at 10 p.m., and there is no cover charge.

WATCH: Nashville bar hosts free Thanksgiving dance party for chosen family

Nashville bar hosts free Thanksgiving dance party for chosen family

Co-owner Christa Suppan says the event is about giving people a place to dance, connect and spend time with people who care about them — what many in the LGBTQ community call a chosen family.

"It's really just a time to be with your people, and I think that's really important during the holidays that folks have a chance to be with their people because they're not always welcome at their homes or with their families, and this gives them the time to celebrate with their friends and the people that love and care about them," Suppan said.

Chapstick opened in September of 2025, but Suppan says the idea had been in the works for decades. She first started drawing up plans for a sports bar back in 2004, wanting a space that would welcome the LGBTQ community while also putting a spotlight on women's sports.

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