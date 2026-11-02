Fishermen rescue woman from sinking car in Tenn. lake by ramming out back window

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An incredibly dramatic rescue after a woman drove straight into Old Hickory Lake.

There was a major championship bass tournament this past weekend finishing up on Old Hickory Lake ... but the big winner had nothing to do with fish.

The best catch of the day involved the rescue of a woman after her car drove straight into the water at Shutes Branch Recreation area.

She was trapped.

“Oh my gosh, Nick, it was so crazy. We were just fishing, and all of a sudden, here comes this car toward us, and we were like, ‘What just happened?’” said Jackie Light.

He was on one boat with two buddies ... while John Edwards and Craig Allen were in another.

The car started to sink and they took action.

Video shot by John Young from shore shows the incredible rescue.

“The car started sinking rapidly, and when it stood up and down, the gentleman in the other boat rammed the windshield,” said Edwards.

Light said they had no choice.

“When it started going down, we just rammed it. We decided we had to do something, so he floored the boat, and it hit the car and busted the window.”

They could see the woman looking back from the driver's seat as water flooded the car ...

“I reached in and grabbed her by the right arm, under her armpit, and started pulling her to me,” said Allen.

She was safely taken back to shore.

Later, Hamblem's Wrecker Service had to fish the vehicle out of the deep water ... and you can see how the back window was busted out.

Sheriff's deputies are investigating how the woman's vehicle ended up in the lake.

There's little question those men saved that woman's life.

They say they are just thankful to be able to help.

And, again ... that was the best catch of the day.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com