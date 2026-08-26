Four suspects indicted in December 2025 Nashville murder; two still at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four suspects were indicted on first degree murder charges for the December 2025 killing of Gavin Thompson in Nashville.

Babajide Grillo Jr., Glenwan Hobson Jr., Anthony Ramsey, and Deundre Bridges are all connected to the murder. Ramsey and Hobson are in custody while Grillo and Bridges are still at large.

The investigation into the killing alleges that Grillo lured Thompson out of his vehicle and that Hobson and Ramsey exited a separate car that had been parked in a lot for more than an hour. According to the investigation, both Hobson and Ramsey shot Thompson. The suspect vehicle was owned by Bridges.

The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Grillo or Bridges is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.