GEODIS hosts watch party as US faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in knockout round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — GEODIS Park and Nashville SC will host a watch party for the U.S. versus Bosnia and Herzegovina. It could be the most thrilling game yet because it's win or go home.

The U.S. must win in the round of 32 to keep the hope alive of bringing home the World Cup trophy.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m. More details can be found here.

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