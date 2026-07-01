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GEODIS hosts watch party as US faces off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in knockout round

It's win or go home for the US Soccer team in the round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup
World Cup watch party at Geodis ahead of knockout rounds
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — GEODIS Park and Nashville SC will host a watch party for the U.S. versus Bosnia and Herzegovina. It could be the most thrilling game yet because it's win or go home.

The U.S. must win in the round of 32 to keep the hope alive of bringing home the World Cup trophy.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m. More details can be found here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com.

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