Goodlettsville neighbors react to $450M plans for the site where Rivergate Mall memories were made

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 55 years, Rivergate Mall is coming down, but the memories remain.

For many in Goodlettsville, the mall was more than a shopping destination. It was where people got their first jobs, went on first dates, and, for at least one entrepreneur, launched a business.

Angela Wilson of the Goodlettsville Chamber of Commerce said she has fond memories of the place.

"I remember going there as a kid. It was one of the first places that I got a little taste of freedom to walk around," said Wilson, who grew up in the community.

Michael Harvey opened his restaurant, One Spunky Spud, in the mall's food court in 2020 and spent five years serving customers there. When plans to close the mall moved forward, he moved out. He now serves his loaded baked potatoes out of a food truck.

"Without Rivergate, One Spunky Spud wouldn't have started, because Rivergate Mall gave us a shot," said Harvey.

Harvey said watching the demolition is bittersweet.

"Every time I see them tear something down, I say, 'No!," he said.

Real estate group Merus is leading the $450 million redevelopment. The plan includes more than 700 apartments, townhomes, senior living units, shops, restaurants, entertainment, and a hotel on the 57-acre site.

Merus Real Estate Development director Kate Jarosh said the team understands the weight of what the mall meant to the community, and the goal is to create a destination that serves a wide range of needs.

"We know that Rivergate Mall holds a special place in a lot of hearts," she said. "Whatever you need, whether it's a date night or a night out with your family or your nails done or some sort of fitness that you are looking for we are really looking for that mix."

Crews are still tearing down the old mall, and construction will continue through the early 2030s.

The first apartments are expected to begin construction early 2027, and developers are already working to find retailers.

Harvey said he likes what he sees in the renderings, though he wonders what the development could mean for the local cost of living. As for whether One Spunky Spud might return to where it all began, Harvey would be open to the idea if it's possible.

"Hey, if they got the space and they make it work, holler at me," he said.

Dillard's and Guitar Center will stay and remain open during construction, and businesses surrounding Rivergate Drive are also still open.

The project could bring Davidson County up to $4.5 million in tax revenue per year.

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