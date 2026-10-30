Gov. Lee names interim TDOC commissioner; Christa Pike attorneys file emergency motion over isolation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee has appointed Christopher Hansen as interim commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction, effective immediately, as Christa Pike's attorneys filed an emergency motion alleging the state is violating a settlement agreement by keeping her in isolation following her failed execution.

New TDOC interim commissioner appointed

Hansen will serve as interim commissioner while continuing his current duties as assistant commissioner of community supervision, where he oversees TDOC's probation and parole operations and leads approximately 1,100 employees across the state.

"Chris Hansen is a committed public servant with decades of experience in corrections and public safety," Lee said. "His knowledge of the Tennessee Department of Correction makes him uniquely qualified to lead, and I am grateful for his willingness to serve Tennesseans during this transition."

Since joining TDOC in 2023, Hansen has led implementation of TN-STEPS, the department's statewide evidence-based community supervision model, and has worked to promote accountability, public safety, and successful reentry.

The appointment comes after former TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada resigned amid scrutiny over the failed execution of Christa Pike on Sept. 30, 2026.

Pike attorneys file emergency motion over isolation

Attorneys for Christa Pike filed an emergency motion asking a federal court to enforce a settlement agreement with the State of Tennessee regarding her conditions of confinement.

In 2022, Pike filed a lawsuit against TDOC officials challenging the department's use of solitary confinement. The case resulted in a September 2024 settlement in which the state agreed to a plan that ended Pike's isolation and allowed her to work, eat meals, exercise, and have social contact with other women in custody.

Following the state's failed execution attempt on Sept. 30, 2026, Pike was gravely injured. She spent days on a ventilator and more than a week in intensive care. Since her return to prison, state officials have kept her alone in the prison infirmary, cut off from all other women in custody, with no expected end date for her isolation, according to her attorneys.

Pike's attorneys say the state has failed to make any accommodations or engage in any meaningful resolution despite repeated warnings that the isolation violates the settlement agreement.

The motion was filed on an emergency basis because, according to attorneys, each day of continued isolation causes further harm to Pike. It asks the court to order the state to end her isolation and restore the protections outlined in the agreement, to the extent her medical needs and safety allow.

"Counsel continues to hope for a cooperative resolution that serves Ms. Pike's health and well-being," the attorneys said in a statement.

One month after the failed execution, Pike dictated a statement to her legal team describing her experience.

"There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul," Pike said in the statement.

Pike also addressed her isolation in the statement.

"Since that night, I have been largely isolated in the prison's medical ward, away from other people and the human connections that mean so much to me. That isolation brings its own kind of pain. I spent 28 years in solitary confinement and much of what I am experiencing today is a repeat of that condition," Pike said.

Pike remains in the infirmary at Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

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