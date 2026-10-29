Halloween candy costs more this year, but your leftovers could make a difference

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Halloween candy prices are taking a bigger bite out of shoppers' wallets this year — and one Nashville nonprofit is turning that challenge into an opportunity to help children in need.

Americans are expected to spend a record $13.5 billion on Halloween this year, including more than $4 billion on candy, according to the National Retail Federation. Chocolate prices are about 8% higher than last year, due in part to ghoulish weather in West Africa that has impacted cocoa crops, according to Middle Tennessee State University economics professor Dan Smith.

“I think most people realize when they go to buy Halloween candy this year, it’s going to be more expensive than they’re used to,” said Dan Smith, an economics professor at Middle Tennessee State University.

Smith said tariffs have also played a role. Even though some have been reduced or removed, companies stocked up on ingredients months ahead of the holidays.

It is not just cocoa driving up costs. Smith said U.S. policies restricting foreign sugar imports are also keeping prices high.

"I just checked the sugar prices today and the price of sugar in the United States is twice what it is at the world level," Smith said.

Those higher prices are also creating challenges for nonprofits.

Live Love Nashville is asking families to donate leftover Halloween candy to help fill more than 1,000 Christmas stockings for children in need.

"We can help more children with the excess funds, so if we're able to put those funds elsewhere, we also provide food for kids over extended breaks," said Taylor Reed, founder of Live Love Nashville.

Candy donations can be dropped off at the following locations, according to Taylor:



Hometown Nutrition in White House

TNT Water Sports in Hendersonville

Sumner Pediatric Dentistry in Gallatin

Bailey's Wrecker Service

Martin's wrecker Service

For shoppers still looking to buy Halloween candy, Smith said there is no need to panic.

"You're going to have to look around for those specials and deals to help make Halloween affordable," Smith said.

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