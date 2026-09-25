Historic Nashville church celebrates 141 years of faith, community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic Black church in the heart of Nashville is celebrating a milestone: 141 years of worship, faith and community. New Hope Missionary Baptist Church started from humble beginnings in 1885 under the Rev. John C. Harding. The congregation first worshiped in a small log cabin — a building so small it was referred to as “the cracker box.”

“Long way from the log cabin, and yeah, I’m grateful for that,” Pastor Albert Moses said.

Watch report from Aaron Cantrell

Historic Nashville Black church celebrates 141 years of faith and community

Moses is the newest pastor to lead New Hope and says he recognizes the history that came before him.

“We realize we stand on big shoulders, very large shoulders, for the work of the ministry that God called us to,” Moses said.

Today, the congregation has more than 100 members, including people who have called New Hope their church home for decades.

Elizabeth Ladd has been a member for 68 years. Her connection to the church started when she was a child. “I would come to New Hope to Sunday school with one of the teachers,” Ladd said. “She’d walk us to New Hope back in the ’60s.”

Rhonda Hammonds has been a member for 45 years and says the congregation has become like family. “Whenever you’re hurting, they’re hurt. When you’re happy, they’re happy. When you support, they support,” Hammonds said.

New Hope sits at 1303 Hawkins St., nestled between Nashville’s Gulch and Edgehill communities. As the city and surrounding neighborhoods have developed, longtime members have watched the community around their church change.

“Churches have closed, but we’re still standing, and we’re standing on the grace of God,” Hammonds said. New Hope has changed with the times, too, embracing new technology and making improvements to the church over the years. But members say its foundation of faith and community has remained the same.

And after 141 years, Moses says New Hope isn’t going anywhere.

“Not only are we here and here to stay, we’re here to do ministry,” Moses said.

To celebrate its history, New Hope is hosting a Homecoming Block Party on Saturday.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and gives the congregation a chance to celebrate while continuing its mission of reaching the surrounding community. The celebration continues Sunday with a special church service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.