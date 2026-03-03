'I am Next' launched a driving school to help foster youth, and now the nonprofit needs more instructors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Learning to drive is a major milestone — a first real taste of independence. For many young people, a parent is in the passenger seat.

But for those aging out of the foster care system, there isn't always someone to rely on.

That's the gap a Nashville nonprofit is working to fill.

Alyssa Trevisano is a driving instructor with Next Stop, a driving program started by I am Next, a nonprofit supporting young people transitioning out of foster care.

Students begin their training on a driving simulator — complete with pedals, turn signals and even simulated bad weather — before getting behind the wheel of an actual car.

"Once they pass this simulator with at least 80%, then we'll go in the car and practice driving behind the wheel," said Trevisano.

The driving school is located on the first floor of Greenview Apartments off Murfreesboro Pike — a former motel that I am Next transformed into supportive housing for 18- to 24-year-olds. Chris Clemens, a leader with the organization, said getting a license is about more than transportation.

"By helping them get their license, we can help them gain employment. We've already provided the stable housing, but the next component is getting them mobile, getting them to be able to go to a career — not just a job, a career," said Chris.

Clemens said the ability to get around independently is essential to breaking cycles of dependence.

"To gain actual independence, you need to be able to get yourself around. Whether you're relying on friends, family, the bus, that's just another form of dependence," said Chris.

Trevisano was already part of the I Am Next community as a volunteer before becoming a driving instructor. She said her connection to the students runs deep.

"I started volunteering here this past April with starting mentoring some of the teens and also being in a C-section with one of the girls, which was super special," said Trevisano.

For her students, the lessons go beyond road skills and Tennessee's licensing requirements. They're also getting time with someone who genuinely cares.

"That's what they like, just having someone there, since they don't always have that person or someone to connect with," Trevisano said.

I asked Trevisano if she feels like a proud parent when students pass their tests at the DMV.

"Yeah, that's how I feel, like I'm a mother to all," said Trevisano.

Now, I am Next is looking for more driving instructors to help cut down a growing waitlist of students waiting to get behind the wheel. Contact Chris at Christopher@iamnext.org to apply.

I am Next is holding its annual Swing It Forward dance and dinner in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin later this month.

Proceeds help fund wrap-around services for the young adults in the organization's care. Tickets start at $75 for the event Saturday, March 28.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.