'It won't be there Sunday': Fire destroys church weeks before Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire ripped through Scott Avenue Church of Christ on Thursday morning, destroying the East Nashville building just weeks before Christmas.

The church has served the community for 65 years, and Minister Raymond Bass said the structure — built roughly 25 years ago — is a complete loss.

“We’re going to rebuild and keep growing and keep doing what we’ve been doing in the community,” Bass said.

Among the members grieving the loss is 89-year-old Arbra Sims, the congregation’s oldest member. He has spent more than four decades caring for the church in nearly every way imaginable.

“I drove the bus, cut the grass, cleaned up the church — for 16 years alone by myself,” Sims said. He also has many memories. “On your birthday, they would have cake and ice and cream,” he said.

When Sims learned the building had burned, he struggled to believe it. “I said, ‘What?'" he recalled.

Later, he mustered the courage to visit the charred remains.

“We sat up there in that corner lot while the fire trucks and everything — they done put it out and everything,” Sims said. “Just looking at the building, sort of sad. It won’t be there Sunday.”

For Sims, the loss represents far more than damaged walls.

“Sometimes we have fish fries for the community, come by and welcome them there,” he said. “Have them come find a church home. Scott Avenue will welcome you with open arms.”

Even in the aftermath, Sims said he has faith in the church’s leadership to shepherd the congregation through the uncertainty.

“We got a preacher there, Raymond Bass. He’s a mighty good young man,” Sims said. “We appreciate him being there.”

Bass said the congregation’s mission remains unchanged despite the devastation.

“We have this saying on the sign — watch, pray and give hope, and ‘not today, Satan,’” he said. “So we’re not going to let Satan win.”

While the fire left the members without a physical sanctuary, Sims believes this painful moment marks the start of a new chapter.

“Don’t worry about nothing. God let us get that far — he didn’t bring us that far to leave us,” he said. “When we get ready to build back, he will be there with us to build back.”

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story was reported on air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy