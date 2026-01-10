Looking into mold concerns as Lipscomb students sue the university over dorm conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eleven Lipscomb University students are suing the school for $14.5 million, claiming poor ventilation in campus dormitories created excess moisture that exposed them to toxins, including black mold.

The lawsuit targets three specific residence halls: Elam, Fanning, and Johnson Halls. Students allege they repeatedly became sick while living in these dorms, with symptoms improving when they left campus and returning when they moved back in.

"This is not just an isolated incident. The same harms keep happening over and over again, and so when that happens it's not an isolated incident... It's a systemic problem," said attorney John Griffith.

The conditions allegedly became so severe that in April 2023, mushrooms were reportedly growing inside a windowsill in one dorm room.

"She pulled back her drapes, and there was a dead mushroom and an actively growing mushroom in her room, which was reported to Lipscomb," said attorney Joshua Cantrell.

While proving mold-related illness can be challenging because symptoms like coughing, fatigue, and headaches can be attributed to many other common causes, the attorneys argue that this case demonstrates a clear pattern of problems.

"It's about a lack of maintenance," Griffith said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Lipscomb University did not adopt campus-wide mold prevention and remediation protocols until November 5, 2025.

In a statement, the university said it takes these allegations seriously but believes the case is "egregiously overstated."

Attorney Andy Davis emphasized the importance of proper remediation: "If they fix the problem the right way and not put profits over people's safety, they won't have to pay for it later."

Since we reported this yesterday, multiple students have contacted us with similar concerns. Anyone who wants to connect with the attorneys can contact GriffithLaw Injury Lawyers.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.