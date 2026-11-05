Man killed crossing Gallatin Pike North in Madison; residents call for pedestrian safety improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while crossing Gallatin Pike North near the McHenry Center in Madison.

Christopher Exum, 51, was hit early Wednesday morning while crossing the road. Police say a pickup truck struck a grocery cart Exum was pushing, knocking him into the road. The driver stopped to call 911, but Exum was then run over by a sedan and a motorcycle. Neither of those drivers stopped.

Judith Krisell relies on WeGo public transit and regularly walks along this stretch of Gallatin Pike North.

"There are a lot of stores around here, so I come around here a lot," Krisell said.

The crash has left her shaken.

"I feel like that could possibly happen to me someday and that doesn't make me feel safe or make me want to come out here often," Krisell said.

Police confirm there are no marked crosswalks or pedestrian signals at the intersection where Exum was killed. The nearest crosswalk is near Myatt Drive, but Krisell says many people cross at the McHenry Center location instead — particularly when trying to reach nearby bus stops.

"I'm not trying to walk all the way down there to get to just there," Krisell said.

Nashville's Choose How You Move website lists a signal upgrade project at Gallatin Pike and McHenry Center for next year.

For Krisell, the deadly crash is changing how she will navigate the road going forward.

"I think I'll be using the crosswalks now," Krisell said.

Police say there were no signs of impairment on behalf of the driver that remained on scene and there was a light rain/drizzle at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or motorcycle rider is asked to call the Traffic Division at 615-862-7738.

Today marks two years since voters approved Choose How You Move -- which funds transportation and safety improvements across Nashville.

Aaron reached out to NDOT to find out whether a new pedestrian crossing is planned at this location.

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