Meet the Tennessee teen who raised more than $26,000 for the 2026 Walk to Cure Arthritis Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Anabelle Baker has lived with arthritis since she was 3 years old. Now 14, she has been named the 2026 Teen Honoree for the Arthritis Foundation's Walk to Cure Arthritis in Nashville — and her family has already raised more than $26,000 in her honor.

The Arthritis Foundation estimates 1 in 4 people in America have some form of arthritis. In Tennessee alone, approximately 6,000 children are living with the condition.

For Anabelle, arthritis is a daily reality. "Every morning, I'll wake up and kind of assess the situation, like thinking, 'How am I feeling today?' And also, every day, it's like, 'Is there a doctor's appointment?'" Anabelle said.

Despite the challenges, Anabelle has continued to compete in gymnastics and works closely with her medical team on the latest treatments. She also has a constant companion by her side — a service dog named Phoenix. "He helps me with stability," she said.

Phoenix assists Anabelle with everyday tasks, including navigating stairs in the mornings and helping her up from a seated position. "He can pull me up from sitting," Anabelle said. "He's also really comforting."

There is currently no cure for arthritis, something Anabelle said weighs on her. "It's frustrating because you feel like it's never going to go away or never going to disappear," she said.

Still, she finds hope in the annual Walk to Cure Arthritis, which raises money for education and support programs, as well as research aimed at one day finding a cure. The event also brings together families who understand what living with arthritis is like. "Me and my friends always get our face painted and play games and eat snacks and pizza and all kinds of stuff. There's a dog contest," Anabelle said.

The fundraising effort surrounding Anabelle's honoree designation has exceeded expectations. Her family set out to raise money in her honor and have brought in more than $26,000. They are hoping to reach $30,000. If you'd like to donate directly to Anabelle's team, The Slay Belle's, you can do so here.

Anabelle's message to anyone considering attending Sunday's walk is simple. "I think just to come to be with the people that have arthritis, just to support them," Anabelle said.

The 2026 Walk to Cure Arthritis Nashville begins Sunday at 1 p.m. at Fannie Mae Dees Park in Nashville. Registration is still open. I am serving as emcee for the event, for the fourth year in a row. Arthritis is a cause personal to me — my wife Natalie was diagnosed with arthritis when she was younger, just like Anabelle.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.