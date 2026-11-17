NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Metro Nashville Police officers are on administrative assignment after fatally shooting a wanted man who police say approached them with a gun.

Joseph Patrick Dixon, 32, was killed after detectives with Metro's TITANS unit — a precision policing unit — attempted to arrest him at his apartment in the Melrose neighborhood.

Police say Dixon jumped from a second-story window to flee and was met by detectives on the ground. According to police, Dixon approached the detectives with a gun and refused repeated commands to stop and drop the weapon.

"As he began approaching the detectives with gun out, they continued to give him commands to stop, drop the gun. He refused and when he got to within an estimated distance of 10 to 12 feet, the officers fired on him and he was fatally wounded," said Don Aaron, Metro Nashville Police spokesperson.

Metro Nashville Police released body camera footage from the incident within hours of the shooting. Footage from Detective Trent Craig shows him taking cover behind his car before confronting Dixon. Footage from Detective Wyatt Parcel, standing nearby, shows Dixon with his arms raised and a gun in his hand, backing Detective Craig toward a fence before Craig opened fire.

Police say Dixon never fired his weapon.

Dixon had outstanding warrants on assault and vandalism charges at the time of the shooting.

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake defended the TITANS unit and its officers.

"They apprehend a lot of high-profile, very dangerous people with very little incident. This individual approached them with a weapon and they fired," Drake said.

Dixon's death marks Metro Nashville's third officer-involved shooting this year. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the outside investigation, as is standard in all officer-involved shootings. Metro Police are also conducting an internal review. The District Attorney will ultimately decide whether the shooting was justified.

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