Middle Tenn. community turns grief into action after deadly hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family and friends of Mack Tyrone Cosby are turning their grief into action more than six months after he was killed in a hit-and-run in North Nashville.

Cosby was walking along Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard in October last year when a driver struck and killed him, then fled the scene. Police are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Now, his childhood friend Chuck Mosley is working with the city's Adopt-A-Street program to clean up the area and honor Cosby's memory. The program requires multiple cleanups each year, and Mosley hopes the effort will eventually lead to a street sign named in Cosby's honor.

"He’s going to let us pick up that area four or five times, and then they’re going to put a street sign in honor of Mack right there," Mosley said.

Before his death, Cosby lived near Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard with his mother. He was a familiar face in the neighborhood, known for stopping by businesses, striking up conversations, and asking people for a dollar or two.

His family noted that a life-altering incident led to a mental health condition, but Mosley emphasized that the condition never defined his friend.

"I don’t think he knew how much people loved him… I know he didn’t," Mosley said.

Mosley and Cosby had been friends since middle school. Mosley described the past six months as a roller coaster.

"I rode around North Nashville and I didn't find him, then they called me and asked if I heard about Mac, and I was like, 'Yeah,'" Mosley said.

The first cleanup is scheduled to start this Saturday around 11 a.m. at the Titans Deli Market. Organizers will provide trash bags and gloves, though the start time may change depending on the weather.

"North Nashville loved Mack, he was a legend. He was a North Nashville legend, Mack Cosby. It will be a blessing the more people that show up" Mosley added.

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