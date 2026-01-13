Months after deadly hit-and-run, a Nashville mom is still waiting for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother said she is still searching for answers months after her son was killed in a hit-and-run — and the impact of that loss continues to ripple through every part of her life.

Anita Brown’s son, 50-year-old Mack Tyrone Cosby, was struck and killed last October while walking along Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Police said the driver fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

Brown said the uncertainty surrounding her son’s death has been devastating.

“This could’ve been you. It tears me up to think about that. That’s not normal. Mack wasn’t that kind of person,” Brown said.

Brown said her son lived with paranoid schizophrenia and received disability assistance, but she insists he posed no danger to anyone.

She said Cosby walked everywhere, was known for asking for a dollar often, and never caused trouble.

Friends and neighbors in North Nashville remember Cosby as someone who never met a stranger. Brown said people regularly stop her to share memories of her son and to express their support.

“When they see me, they hug me and say, ‘Miss Anita, I’m praying Mac gets justice, ‘cause we love Mack and Mack wouldn’t hurt no one,’” she said.

According to Brown, Metro Nashville Police Department released an image of a vehicle believed to be connected to the case shortly after the crash. She said she has not received any updates since.

Beyond the emotional toll, Brown said her son’s death has also created financial strain. She said the two shared a home with rent exceeding $1,200 a month, and without his income, she can no longer afford to stay.

“Rent is high here and it’s waiting lists everywhere you go, and I’m trying to get affordable housing based on my income,” Brown said. She said she has applied to several apartments and is receiving assistance from city agencies, but the process has been challenging.

Brown said no parent should have to bury their child, and while each day remains difficult, she continues to lean on her faith.

“God will answer the prayer. His timing isn’t mine, but I know he’s going to get me justice. I do believe in that,” she said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved in the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This story was reported by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Aaron and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy