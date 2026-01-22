Months later, family still searching for answers in North Nashville killing of 74-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly four months after a 74-year-old woman was killed inside her North Nashville home, her family said the lack of answers has only deepened their pain.

Now, they are asking the public for help in the murder of Harriett Edwards.

“This was out of the blue,” her son, Razzaq Simmons, said. “That’s why the neighborhood was shocked — and I’m still shocked. I haven’t even grieved yet.”

Edwards was found dead inside her home on Chateau Valley Court in October. Detectives said she lived alone at the time.

Razzaq said the unanswered questions have been overwhelming.

Harriett's friend, Cynthia Simmons, believes the manner of Harrietts' death suggests extreme anger.

“When you’re bludgeoned in the head, suffocated with a plastic bag, choked with whatever she was choked with — who would take that much time to do such a thing?” she said.

The family said a few of Edwards’ belongings were taken from the home, and detectives are continuing to work to identify who is responsible.

“We don’t have a lot of fingerprint evidence,” Cynthia Simmons said. “We have a few suspects they’re working on.”

Despite the violence of her death, loved ones said they want Edwards to be remembered for who she was in life.

They describe her as a hardworking health-care worker who loved to bake and was known for being kind, generous and warm.

“She had a pleasant laugh,” Cynthia said. “I loved her laugh.”

Her older brother, Nathan Randolph, said they spoke several times a week on the phone — including the day police believe she was killed.

“I told her I was busy and that I would get back with her later in the afternoon,” Randolph said. “I did try to, but there was no answer.”

As the investigation continues, the family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“If you want to be anonymous, be anonymous — but make the call,” Razzaq said. “We have to make this right.”

Metro Nashville Police Department said homicide detectives have been re-canvassing the neighborhood and distributing flyers. Investigators said the case is not at a standstill, but information from the community could help move it forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.