Mother of 4 killed at Nashville apartment complex hours after community bike giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 25-year-old mother of four was shot and killed at a Nashville apartment complex just hours after a community organization held a bike giveaway for children there.

Cenya Holland was killed near the entrance of Fallbrook Apartments, previously known as Dellway Apartments. Police say 21-year-old Gemaurien Robinson admitted to shooting her, claiming she was a danger to him but giving no specific threat or explanation.

Surveillance video and witnesses helped police investigate the shooting.

Terry Key, founder of Music City Riders, had been at the complex earlier that day for the bike giveaway. He said the violence will not stop him from continuing to invest in the community.

"I told them I wanted to start a bike club in Dell Way. They said, 'Dellway? There ain't no way.' But I said I grew up out there. I'm not going to give up on somewhere I grew up," Key said.

Key said his heart breaks for Holland and her four children, and he does not want gun violence to keep defining neighborhoods like Dellway.

"Since we showed kids we cared, kids ended up graduating from high school, went to college and now they come back and tell other kids about the bike club," Key said.

Donald Petty, a former resident whose stepchildren still live at the complex, said the violence is not new to the area.

"I've seen killings, shootings, everything over in Dellway," Petty said.

Despite that history, Petty said he hopes community members like Key continue showing up.

"Don't let that stop you … but be careful," Petty said.

Petty also called on the broader community to come together.

"I think we all need to get together and work together instead of working against one another," Petty said.

Apartment staff tell NewsChannel 5 Holland was visiting a friend and did not live at the complex.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

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