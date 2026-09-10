Nashville-area groups challenge FAA over new BNA flight paths in federal court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Oak Hill, two Nashville-area neighborhood groups and a resident have filed a federal court challenge over new flight paths at Nashville International Airport.

The petition, filed Sept. 8 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, challenges FAA-approved Performance-Based Navigation changes that took effect July 9.

The groups argue the FAA did not adequately study the effects on surrounding communities, including Radnor Lake State Park. They also say the FAA previously told residents flight activity would remain dispersed rather than become overly concentrated over one area.

The FAA used a categorical exclusion rather than conducting a more extensive environmental review. Agency documents say its noise analysis found no reportable or significant increases from the changes.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported complaints from Crieve Hall residents about increased aircraft noise following flight pattern changes.

The FAA has not yet responded to the petition in court.