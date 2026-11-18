NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville dog breeder is seeking $500,000 in damages from an accused unlicensed veterinarian and his father after two of her dogs died and another allegedly suffered complications following treatment at Caudle Veterinary Clinic.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Davidson County Circuit Court, names Prashant Pandya and his father, licensed veterinarian Dr. Fatehkumar Pandya.

According to the lawsuit, the breeder brought her dog Medusa to the clinic in July 2023 after noticing she was lethargic. She claims the elder Pandya told her the dog was "just fat" and sent her home after an injection.

Two days later, Medusa could no longer see or walk. The lawsuit alleges the clinic failed to refer her to a specialist despite her worsening condition. Medusa died weeks later.

The lawsuit also claims another dog, Nigeria, died weeks after undergoing ear surgery performed by Prashant Pandya in 2021, while a third dog, Chanel, suffered hearing loss and other complications following treatment.

The breeder estimates the three dogs could have generated $288,000 in gross breeding revenue. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence, veterinary malpractice, misrepresentation and failing to properly supervise veterinary care.

The lawsuit follows a criminal investigation into the clinic.

Metro Nashville Police arrested Prashant Pandya on Nov. 3, charging him with felony impersonation of a veterinarian. Police said he had never been licensed to practice veterinary medicine in Tennessee.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported that Pandya had failed the required veterinary licensing examination at least 10 times. Our investigation also uncovered complaints from other pet owners whose animals died or suffered serious complications after receiving treatment at the clinic.

The lawsuit alleges Pandya's father knew or should have known his son was treating animals without a license and failed to properly supervise him.

The allegations in the civil lawsuit have not been proven in court.