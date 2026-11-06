Nashville man has given away more than 7,000 bikes to kids in underserved communities over the past decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For more than a decade, one Nashville man has been rolling through underserved neighborhoods with a simple but powerful message for kids: You matter.

Terry Key, founder of Music City Riders, has given away more than 7,000 bikes to children in the Dellway and Edgehill communities — all in an effort to give kids something positive to do and show them they are loved.

It started with a donation.

"Hands on Nashville gave me my first 40 bikes," Key said.

From that first set of wheels, Key built something far bigger than a bike club. He says the impact has followed kids well beyond their childhoods.

"Since we showed kids we cared, kids ended up graduating from high school, went to college and now they come back and tell other kids about the bike club," Key said.

For neighbor Tonia Collier, that kind of presence in the community is hard to put a price on.

"They're doing the best they can. So when someone like Terry comes out here to feed the kids and show them attention and they are important like anybody else. It's priceless," Collier said.

The neighborhood, once known as Dellway, is now called Fall Brook Apartments. Collier is candid about the realities of life there.

"This ain't the Mr. Rogers neighborhood period. This is life. It is what it is and what we're going to make of it," Collier said.

Security cameras mounted on poles throughout the area are a visible reminder of the challenges residents face. But Key, who grew up in the neighborhood, says that's exactly why he refuses to walk away.

"I told some leaders I want to start a bike club in Dellway. They said, 'Dellway? Ain't no way.' But I said I grew up out there. I'm not going to give up on somewhere I grew up," Key said.

For some kids, the impact is immediate. Joshua, 16, received a bike through the program.

"This is my first time having a bike," Joshua said. Terry was there on Friday giving back with his childhood friends Chris Williams and Terrance Key. Robert Moody of Roadside Pantry provided free food and Veloteers Bicycle Club's William Anderson donated bikes.

Key says he wants others to join his mission — and he has no plans to slow down. For those who like to support the Music City Riders and donate, you can reach Terry at mrterrykey@gmail.com.

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