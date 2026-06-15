Nashville mayor signs executive order backing data center moratorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell signed an executive order Monday directing Metro departments to support efforts to temporarily halt new large-scale data center development while Nashville studies the industry's potential impacts and develops regulations.

Executive Order 59 directs Metro departments to assist with efforts to temporarily halt new large-scale data center development while officials study potential impacts and consider future regulations.

"We're not going to allow large-scale data centers that harm our neighborhoods, our environment, or our neighbors," O'Connell said in a video announcing the order.

The move comes amid growing public concern over data center development across Middle Tennessee, including a proposed DC Blox facility near the Nashville Zoo and a separate proposal tied to Fisk University.

"Our community has been clear. We don't want negative impacts of data centers in our neighborhoods," O'Connell said. "In partnership with the Metro Council, we're taking action to ensure we put proper regulations in place before any more of these things are proposed."

According to the executive order, a large-scale data center is defined as a facility primarily used for servers, data storage, cloud computing, artificial intelligence processing, cryptocurrency processing or similar digital infrastructure that is at least 20,000 square feet, has an expected electrical demand of 5 megawatts or more, or is determined by Metro planners to have substantial utility, infrastructure, environmental or land-use impacts.

The order directs several Metro departments and agencies — including Planning, Health, Water Services, Transportation and Nashville Electric Service — to review potential impacts. Areas of study include electrical demand and grid capacity, water consumption, wastewater and stormwater systems, transportation, air quality, noise, public health and economic effects.

Departments are required to submit findings and policy recommendations within two months. Those recommendations could include new regulations, permitting requirements, performance standards and enforcement mechanisms. An action plan would then be presented to the Metro Council.

In a statement, O'Connell said the goal is to ensure Nashville understands the cumulative effects of large data centers before additional facilities are approved.

"With this Executive Order, we'll work with Metro departments and the Metro Council to ensure Nashville remains a place where our residents' health and safety always come first," O'Connell said.