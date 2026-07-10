Nashville mother fights for answers in several unsolved killings, including her son's death outside nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother is fighting for answers after losing 3 loved ones in separate unsolved killings — including her son, who was shot and killed outside a Nashville nightclub nearly 4 years ago.

Jamie Bargatze is a professional photographer who spends her days capturing beauty in the world. But she has experienced unimaginable heartbreak.

Her son, Nate Garvin, was murdered outside a Nashville nightclub in October 2022.

"He was standing outside of that club, and someone had driven down the street, stopped and fired shots at the establishment. Everyone ducked and hit the ground, and Nathan didn't get back up," Bargatze said.

She said he wasn't the intended target.

"In the beginning you are in... the eye of the tornado, the world is spinning around you. You're stopped," Bargatze said.

Her grief has changed over time.

"The basis is the same, but the anger is worse," Bargatze said.

It was a familiar pain. In 2015, Nate's best friend, Armondo Smoot, was gunned down outside a home.

Bargatze has also been waiting decades for justice in another case. She said her cousin, Chris Walton, was killed during a home invasion in 2000.

"It was planned. There were multiple people involved in that. They had caught, and I used that word lightly, caught everybody but the shooter. He is in Costa Rica," Bargatze added.

Years later, she said communication from investigators has been hard to come by.

"What a phone call would do, an unprompted phone call would do for us, to say, 'Hey, Nate isn't forgotten. I'm still out here every day. Nate's not forgotten.' Whether it's Nate, Mondo, or Chris or — it's anybody. Anybody's child. They're not forgotten," Bargatze said.

Bargatze said she will never stop fighting for her son.

"We had Nate cremated and brought him home and he lives in my office," Bargatze said.

She hopes someone will do the right thing and come forward.

"There are two little boys that deserve to know what happened to their father," Bargatze said.

Metro Nashville Police has been contacted for updates on the cases. A spokesperson said they have their Cold Case Supervisor looking into these cases for any updates. They added Cold Case teams work very diligently to bring justice for these victims and their families.

There is a $10,000 reward for information in Nate Garvin's case.

The Partners In The Struggle is hosting their 17th annual Unsolved Murder event for unsolved homicides. This year's event is dedicated to Nate. The event is Saturday at Hermitage Park, moved to noon due to storms in the forecast.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Nashville Police.