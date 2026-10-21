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Nashville police searching for 63-year-old prisoner who escaped from Nashville General Hospital

Gregory Redden, 63, was in state custody when he escaped from Nashville General Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.
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MNPD
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are searching for a 63-year-old prisoner who escaped from Nashville General Hospital.

Gregory Redden was in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction when he escaped. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it is assisting in the search.

Redden was serving time for a 2010 conviction for aggravated robbery.

He is described as a bald white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, scrub pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Redden's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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