Nashville police searching for 63-year-old prisoner who escaped from Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are searching for a 63-year-old prisoner who escaped from Nashville General Hospital.

Gregory Redden was in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Correction when he escaped. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it is assisting in the search.

Redden was serving time for a 2010 conviction for aggravated robbery.

He is described as a bald white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, scrub pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Redden's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

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