NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC begins its push through the MLS Cup playoffs this weekend, and the team's most passionate fans say they plan to play a major role in the outcome.

Geodis Park, the team's home stadium situated on a hill just outside of Nashville, is known around the league as "The Castle." The supporters section — a standing-room-only area with no seats and no dress code — is where some of the team's most devoted fans gather to cheer on the club.

"Loud, crazy, electric," said Kate Elliot, president of the Roadies Supporters Club.

The atmosphere is hard to miss. Flags rise, drums sound, and the crowd rarely sits still for the full 90 minutes.

"The whole crowd's getting into it, and I think the team feels it," said Harrison Veliz Lopez, leader of the drumline.

Elliot said the supporters see themselves as more than spectators.

"While they're the ones on the pitch that are producing the results, we're the heartbeat behind them," Elliot said.

Nashville SC did not lose a single home game during the regular season, a streak supporters say is no coincidence.

"The castle has just been a fortress — undefeated. The motto is 'everyone in,'" said Charlie Pate, vice president of Fubar, another supporters group.

Lopez said the noise from the stands reaches every player on the field.

"They hear us from the defense, their offense, even the goalkeepers. I think they know it's hard to play in this house," Lopez said.

With home field advantage throughout the playoffs, supporters say they have no plans to let up.

"We're gonna be cheering them on. We're gonna make sure that they know that we are in their corner no matter what," Elliot said.

Lopez made his prediction clear heading into the postseason.

"We are getting the cup this year. I'm going all in," Lopez said.

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