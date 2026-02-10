Nashville students march to state capitol, speak out against ICE activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens of high school students took to the streets of Nashville on Tuesday, marching from Centennial Park to the State Capitol to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement and call on lawmakers to hear their concerns.

Students from several Nashville high schools stepped out of the classroom, carrying signs and chanting as they walked through downtown. They said the demonstration was fueled by fear, anger and frustration sparked by immigration enforcement actions they’ve seen play out across the country and worries those same actions could affect families here at home.

“We want our neighbors, our friends — our people — to be safe,” said Kitan, a senior at Valor College Prep. “That’s why we’re protesting here.”

Kitan said students began their march at Centennial Park with the goal of bringing their message directly to state leaders.

“We don’t want ICE in our state. We don’t want any ICE in America,” Kitan said.

Other students said images and videos circulating online related to ICE activity have intensified fear in their communities.

Valerie, also a senior at Valor College Prep, said her family remains anxious even after her mother recently became a U.S. citizen.

“My mother just got her citizenship. She is still scared for her life knowing that ICE is going to take her simply because of her skin color — and me as well and my brother, who is a freshman in high school,” Valerie said.

State leaders have defended cooperation with federal immigration authorities. In the past, Gov. Bill Lee has said Tennessee will partner with ICE when requested.

Last May, after the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted hundreds of traffic stops in South Nashville at ICE’s request, Gov. Lee said the state was prepared to coordinate with federal officials.

“We know that these folks that are dangerous in our backyard need to be removed,” Lee said at the time. “We want to be a partner with ICE and the federal government to remove criminals from the streets.”

Republican leaders, including Rep. Andy Ogles and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, have echoed those comments, saying ICE operations are focused on deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal convictions. Ogles has said those efforts are helping make Middle Tennessee safer.

Despite those statements, students said they plan to continue speaking out and encouraging others to exercise their right to protest.

“We want peace. We want love,” Kitan said. “We want immigrants to know they’re welcomed here — not just in Nashville and Tennessee, but in America and the world.”

