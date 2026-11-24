NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville residents will have five opportunities in December to weigh in on the future size and structure of the Metro Council before a potential charter amendment is put before voters.

The Metropolitan Council's Charter Revision Committee announced five community meetings across Davidson County to provide information, answer questions and hear residents' opinions about potential changes to the council.

The meetings come as the Metro Council considers advancing a charter amendment resolution. Under state law, any proposed charter amendment would ultimately have to be submitted to Nashville voters.

The five meetings are scheduled for:



Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Nashville Public Library Donelson Branch, 2714 Old Lebanon Pike

Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Suite 202, in Antioch

Monday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse & City Hall, One Public Square

Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School, 613 17th Ave. N

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Stratford STEM Magnet School, 1800 Stratford Ave

Metro officials said feedback gathered during the meetings will help inform the council's discussions as the proposal moves through the legislative process.

Residents can also follow developments through the Metro Council's charter revision website and Council Office updates.

Anyone with questions can contact the Metropolitan Council Office at 615-862-6780.